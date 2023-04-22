Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stake Raised by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.16% of Assertio worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 393,735 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 129,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $343.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. Analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assertio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

