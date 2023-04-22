Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

