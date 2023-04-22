Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.82

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 543925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.31.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$286.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.03.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Featured Articles

