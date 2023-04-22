Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 261,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,878,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $101,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $22,423,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

