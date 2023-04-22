AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AN opened at $133.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,381,171.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,267,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

