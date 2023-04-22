Avalanche Price Hits $17.10 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $17.10 or 0.00062789 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.59 billion and approximately $258.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,757,120 coins and its circulating supply is 326,694,400 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

