B. Riley Initiates Coverage on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

