Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $131.53 and last traded at $130.65, with a volume of 45603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.50.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.89.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

