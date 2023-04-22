Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,410 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of ZION opened at $29.35 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.