Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

