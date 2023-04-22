Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 3,161 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $306,666,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,340,000 after acquiring an additional 168,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $166.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.46. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

