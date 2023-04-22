Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 4,100 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Howard Hughes by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 465,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after buying an additional 133,940 shares during the period.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,900 shares of company stock worth $2,389,884. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HHC opened at $76.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $103.21.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.