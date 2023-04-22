Bailard Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

