Bailard Inc. Grows Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Financial worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 710,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Financial

In other news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 1,500 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Price Performance

THFF opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $410.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.54.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. First Financial had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Financial



First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.



