Bailard Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of RHP opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

