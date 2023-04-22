Bailard Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.