Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 815,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

