Bailard Inc. Invests $325,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RRC opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

