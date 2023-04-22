Bailard Inc. Invests $428,000 in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,533,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 825,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after purchasing an additional 746,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of RADI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

