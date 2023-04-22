Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Build-A-Bear Workshop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 178,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.93. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 45.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

