Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,000 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

LSB Industries Price Performance

LXU stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $692.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 44.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.