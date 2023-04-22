Bailard Inc. Raises Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 264.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 772,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

