Bailard Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $79.17 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

