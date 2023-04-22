Bailard Inc. Reduces Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,055 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 699,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 453,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,351,000 after buying an additional 370,212 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DBX opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,176. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.