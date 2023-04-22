Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.