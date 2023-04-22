Bailard Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after acquiring an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $116.62 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

