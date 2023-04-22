Bailard Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

