Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $91.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

