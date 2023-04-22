Bailard Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

