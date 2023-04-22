Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 27,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Price Performance

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

