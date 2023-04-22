Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 229,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

