Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HSBC

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HSBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.