Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.98% from the company’s previous close.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

