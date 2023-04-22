Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. Announces Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3753 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNCDY opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $19.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNCDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Banca Mediolanum to €11.40 ($12.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum SpA engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The firm operates through the following segments: Italy-Banking, Italy-Asset Management, Italy-Insurance, Italy-Other, Spain, and Germany.

