Bank of America Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.38.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $377.80 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $386.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.87.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

