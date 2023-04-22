Bank of America Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $300.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.88.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

