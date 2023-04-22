Bank of America Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Neutral

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.