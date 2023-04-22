Bank of America Trims Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price to $315.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.50.

POOL opened at $343.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $429.53.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

