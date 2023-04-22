Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Banner Stock Performance
Shares of BANR opened at $50.42 on Friday. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.
Banner Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. abrdn plc raised its position in Banner by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 383,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth about $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $21,656,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,364,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
