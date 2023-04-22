Barclays Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRV opened at $179.50 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.