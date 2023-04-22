Barclays Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $179.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.