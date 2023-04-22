Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in March

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,735,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 4,031,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

BXRBF opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

