Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($81.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($85.39) to GBX 7,400 ($91.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($89.10) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.81) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,126.92 ($75.82).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 5.7 %

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,131 ($63.49) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.95, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,628.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,569.80.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,607.14%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.28), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($158,804.28). In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,338 ($66.06) per share, with a total value of £21,885.80 ($27,083.03). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.28), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($158,804.28). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

