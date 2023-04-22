Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $975.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

