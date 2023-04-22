Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after buying an additional 983,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,936,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $57.90 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

