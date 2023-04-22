Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $461.64 and last traded at $461.76. 17,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 159,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $91,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 182,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.