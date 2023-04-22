BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $852.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

