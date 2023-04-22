BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1 ($0.01).

Insider Buying and Selling at BioPharma Credit

In other news, insider Sapna Shah acquired 22,342 shares of BioPharma Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £21,671.74 ($26,818.14). 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

