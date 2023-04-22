Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $89.45 on Friday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.