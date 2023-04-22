Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Blue Dolphin Energy stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $41.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

About Blue Dolphin Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.